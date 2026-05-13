BJP Begins ‘Mission Up 2027’, Plans 1.76 Lakh Booth Caretakers On Bengal Micro-Management Model

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: After drawing confidence from its recent electoral performance in West Bengal and Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched an aggressive organisational push in Uttar Pradesh for the 2027 Assembly elections, banking heavily on booth-level micro-management that party strategists believe remains the backbone of electoral success.

The party has decided to appoint nearly 1.76 lakh “booth palaks” across Uttar Pradesh and activate its grassroots machinery almost two years before the Assembly polls. The move comes days after the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and is being seen as part of a broader attempt to tighten both governance and organisation simultaneously ahead of the next electoral battle.

A high-level meeting of presidents of all 98 organisational districts of the BJP was held at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday under the leadership of state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.

According to party sources, district chiefs were instructed to replicate the Bengal election model in Uttar Pradesh with a renewed focus on booth committees, panna pramukhs, shakti kendras and hyper-local political campaigns. The BJP aims to assess all 1,62,459 Assembly booths in the state, including 27,633 shakti kendras spread across 1,918 mandals, within the next month.

The exercise will also cover nearly 14,000 new booths created after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Party leaders directed district units to immediately constitute booth committees and appoint booth presidents and booth caretakers for these newly added polling stations.

Under the proposed structure, booth palaks (co-ordinators) will maintain regular contact with influential voters in their booth areas, coordinate with local committee members and monitor political activities and voter trends at the grassroots level.

The BJP leadership believes that booth management remains its biggest electoral strength in Uttar Pradesh. The party has repeatedly relied on an extensive network of panna pramukhs and booth workers to convert support into votes on polling day.

Sources said the meeting also focused on correcting weaknesses exposed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has identified 61 Assembly constituencies that it had won in 2017 but lost in the 2022 Assembly elections. District presidents were asked to carry out booth-wise reviews in these constituencies to identify the reasons for defeat and prepare corrective measures.

The Bengal strategy being adapted in Uttar Pradesh includes four major components. The first is the panna pramukh system, where a worker is assigned responsibility for 30 to 35 voters listed on a single page of the electoral roll. The worker remains in regular contact with those voters and ensures their participation during polling.

The second component revolves around shakti kendras, clusters comprising five to seven booths where coordinators are tasked with maintaining coordination and influencing undecided voters.

The third strategy involves classifying booths into strong, competitive and weak categories so that additional manpower and monitoring can be deployed in sensitive areas.

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The fourth focuses on hyper-local campaigning tailored to local issues at the booth level. Party workers will also conduct real-time monitoring, mandal visits and verification campaigns while keeping track of opposition strategies.

The BJP leadership also discussed countering the Samajwadi Party’s PDA formula aimed at consolidating backward classes, Dalits and minorities. Party sources said workers would be mobilised to strengthen outreach among different social groups and counter opposition narratives on the ground.

District presidents were additionally asked to intensify campaigns around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for energy conservation and austerity measures amid global fuel concerns.