BJP Bankura MLA demands separate ‘Rarhbanga Zone’

Kolkata: BJP Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana has demanded a separate ‘Rarhbanga Zone’.

Reiterating his demand before the media, Dana said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending crores of rupees for development and the state government has changed the name of the scheme,” alleged the BJP MLA.

Slamming the BJP MLA, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that no matter how much BJP tries to ‘break’ Bengal, TMC will not allow it.

“In the name of GST the Central government takes away crores of rupees and deprives the state’s due. In all the schemes there is a share of the state government,” said Sen.

It may be noted that Dana has been in headlines after the CID quizzed his daughter in connection with her job in Kalyani AIIMS.

The TMC has been alleging that Dana through Union minister of state Subhas Sarkar had got her daughter in Kalyani AIIMS which the CID is probing.

It is pertinent to mention that not just Dana but several BJP leaders including Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan, Union Minister John Barla among others have earlier demanded separate statehood of North Bengal.