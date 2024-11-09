BJP Asks ECI To ‘Censor’ KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim Over Derogatory Comment

KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim | Wikipedia

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday complained to Election Commission against Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim for his comment against BJP woman leader Rekha Patra.

In the complaint the saffron camp had asked the Election Commission to ‘censor’ Hakim for his alleged ‘derogatory’ comment.

“This is to record our very strong protest against the abusive remarks made by Shri Firhad Hakim targeting our Smt Rekha Patra, candidate for 18 PC Basirhat in the 2024 general elections for the Lok. Sabha. In the course of campaigning in the 121 AC Haroa by-election he publicly called her as ‘Hero Maal’ which translates to 'lost item'. As you know in local language the use of the word 'maal' is in a derogatory, demeaning and abusive context,” read the complaint letter.

Notably, while campaigning for the bypoll, Hakim sarcastically used the word ‘Hero Maal’.

Incidentally, clarifying his comment Hakim on Friday said that he used that word for BJP and no woman in particular.

“I have immense respect for women. We worship Goddess Kali and Durga. Disrespecting women is not in the culture of Bengal. Our leader is also a woman. I used the word ‘Bhodromohila’ (respected woman) for Rekha Patra and nothing else,” said Hakim.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming Hakim said, “National Commission for women had taken cognizance of the remark. We will take action against Hakim.”