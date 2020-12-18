BJP appoints seven high-profile 'observers' in West Bengal; five of them Union Ministers

Ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections early next year, the state is currently witnessing a tumultuous political landscape, with veteran leaders weighing their options, trajectories and political futures, before jumping ships to the next favourable option.

Amid all this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed seven high-profile 'observers' for West Bengal, who are meant to oversee the party functions in the several assemblies of the state. These seven observers are high-profile leaders, hand-picked by the BJP central administration.

Five of the seven BJP observers for West Bengal are Union Ministers, with the two others being the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The five Union Ministers, appointed as BJP's observers for West Bengal, are:

Arjun Munda (Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand)

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Minister of Jal Shakti)

Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya (Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers)

Prahlad Singh Patel (Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism of India)

The other two observers, appointed by the BJP for the state of West Bengal, are:

Keshav Prasad Maurya (Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh)

Dr. Narottam Mishra (Minister of Home Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs, Prisons, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Government of Madhya Pradesh).

According to sources cited by local media outlets, the BJP has handed Prahlad Singh Patel the responsibility of overseeing the saffron party's functions in six constituencies.

Mansukh Mandaviya has been tasked with overseeing the preparation work for elections in six constituencies, while Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has five constituencies to manage, himself.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Sanjeev Balyan will manage five assemblies, while the BJP has tasked Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda with the responsibilities in five constituencies.

Apart from this, the high-profile cabinet ministers from the two states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been tasked with overseeing the election work in West Bengal ahead of the polls.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been provided the responsibility of handling three constituencies in the Howrah and Hooghly region of West Bengal.

Finally, the veteran Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, will oversee the work in three constituencies in the Bardhaman region of the state.

Meanwhile, in the wake of resignations of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Silbhadra Datta, the mass exodus from TMC is worrisome for the ruling party in West Bengal, more so as this comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.