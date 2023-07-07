BJP Announces Election In-Charges For 4 Poll-Bound States

Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday named the election in-charges for four states that are scheduled for elections: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

This announcement follows the recent appointment of state chiefs for Punjab, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh by the BJP, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been assigned as the election in-charge for Rajasthan, while former Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel has been appointed as the co-incharge.

In addition, Om Mathur has been designated as the BJP's election-in-charge for Chhattisgarh, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appointed as the co-incharge.

Here are the election in-charges appointed for four states:

Rajasthan

Prahlad Joshi - Election In-Charge

Nitin Patel - Co-incharge

Kuldeep Bishnoi - Co-incharge

Telangana

Prakash Javadekar - Election In-Charge

Sunil Bansal - Co-incharge

Madhya Pradesh

Bhupendra Yadav - Election In-Charge

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Co-incharge

Chhattisgarh

Om Prakash Mathur - Election In-Charge

Manuskh Mandavia - Co-incharge