‘BJP and Shiv Sena are like the Ross and Rachel of Indian politics’: Faye D’Souza at Zee JLF 2020

‘Fake news has been weaponised’

NDTV’s Sonia Singh noted that it wasn’t just fiction, and that fake news had been weaponised. She stated that there existed a concerted effort to tell lies, not just by the media but by those holding the highest offices in government.

She said: “They are putting out a lie and repeating it a thousand times. We saw it happen in the Emergency.”

She stated that she was lucky to work in a company where the owners faced prospects of going to jail but still never asked reporters to compromise on their reporting. Her mention of popular anchor Ravish Kumar drew huge cheers from the audience.

She added that despite the bluster, no one actually had a count on the number of illegal immigrants in the country, and in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, there had only been 209 complains. On the other hand, the NRC in Assam cost Rs 1,600 crore.