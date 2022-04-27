BJP and CPI(M) are both trying to defame West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee, says 'will not let state become Hathras or Unnao'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP and CPI (M) are trying to defame the state. Speaking on the lines of the recent Hanskhali rape-murder incident, Ms Banerjee claimed that the case suicide case was turned into a rape case.

She said, "BJP and CPI (M) are both trying to defame Bengal and added that we will not let Bengal become Hathras or Unnao."

Further she questioned, "How did Hanskhali (rape-murder) incident occur? Why did Inspector Incharge not keep forth correct facts?" This occurred due to his negligence."

"It needs to be reported how many people died in your district, panchayat issues certificates and we don't even know about it," she added.

"A suicide case was turned into a rape case. BJP and CPI(M) are both trying to defame Bengal. We will not let Bengal become Hathras or Unnao," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in a virtual meeting with Police and administration.

Meanwhile, in a latest development in Hanskhali incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said it has arrested three persons in connection with the sensational gang-rape and murder case of 14-year-old girl.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 12 ordered a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth.

Earlier, the local police was looking into the matter.

The CBI after taking over the probe lodged a fresh case and formed a team of elite officials to look into the matter.

The 14-year-old victim who belonged to Schedule Caste on April 4 reported having a severe pain in the lower abdomen. On April 5, she succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death is said to be excessive bleeding. The irony was that she was cremated without any post-mortem and death certificate.

