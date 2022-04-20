Hanskhali rape-murder case: BJP's fact-finding committee submits report to party chief JP Nadda in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party's fact-finding committee on Wednesday submitted its report on the Hanskhali rape and murder case to party president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi.

West Bengal BJP MLA Sreerupa Chaudhury, who was a member of the fact-finding committee, said they will submit a larger comprehensive report to him as soon as possible.

"We have submitted a preliminary report to BJP national president JP Nadda about whatever we observed on the ground. We will submit a larger comprehensive report and submit it to him as soon as possible," Chaudhury told news agency ANI.

The members of the fact-finding committee were party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Choudhury.

The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5.

Later, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape and murder case.

