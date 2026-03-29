 BJD Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over ‘CIA Link’ Remark On Biju Patnaik, Sasmit Patra Quits Panel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJD Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over ‘CIA Link’ Remark On Biju Patnaik, Sasmit Patra Quits Panel

BJD Slams BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Over ‘CIA Link’ Remark On Biju Patnaik, Sasmit Patra Quits Panel

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s claim linking Biju Patnaik to the CIA and Jawaharlal Nehru has sparked a political row. BJD MP Sasmit Patra condemned the remarks as false and resigned from a parliamentary panel chaired by Dubey. The controversy has reignited debate over historical interpretations and their role in current politics.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey | X @ians_india

A political row has erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial claims about freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik, drawing sharp criticism from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Dubey alleged that Patnaik had acted as an intermediary between the United States government, the CIA, and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Addressing reporters, he further claimed that during the 1962 war with China, India relied on American support and that Nehru maintained close coordination with US agencies. Dubey said he had released letters purportedly written by Nehru, suggesting that Patnaik had been sent to the US for sensitive defence-related engagements.

The BJP MP also referred to Cold War-era developments, alleging that a nuclear device was installed at Nanda Devi with US involvement, and claimed that the Charbatia airbase in Odisha was used by American U-2 spy planes for several years with Patnaik’s role in the project. He accused the Congress of compromising democratic values and demanded an apology.

These remarks triggered a strong reaction from BJD leaders. Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra condemned Dubey’s statements, accusing him of distorting historical facts and tarnishing the image of a respected national figure. He described Patnaik as a towering personality whose contributions to India, including his role in the freedom struggle and international missions, are widely acknowledged.

Read Also
BJP President Nitin Nabin Alleges Nehru-Gandhi Family Prioritized Foreign Interests Over India
article-image

Expressing his displeasure, Patra announced his resignation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, which is chaired by Dubey. He stated that he could not continue serving under someone who, in his view, had made disrespectful remarks about a revered leader.

Biju Patnaik remains a celebrated figure in Odisha and beyond, remembered for his daring missions during India’s freedom struggle and his leadership as chief minister. The controversy has sparked a fresh political debate, with questions being raised over the interpretation of historical events and their use in present-day political discourse.

Follow us on