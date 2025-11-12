 Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic; Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic; Video Goes Viral

A dumper got stuck under an elevated road in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online. According to reports, the rear portion of the dumper suddenly got opened and was stuck under the flyover. The incident took place in Jaipur's Sodala area.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic (Screengrab) | X/@dcchoudhary197

Jaipur: A bizarre incident took place in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, where a dumper got stuck under the elevated road on Tuesday, November 11. The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online. According to reports, the rear portion of the dumper suddenly opened and got stuck under the elevated road.

The incident took place in Jaipur's Sodala area. Passers-by heard a loud noise as the rear portion of the Jaipur municipal corporation's dumper collided with the elevated road, spreading panic among the locals.

Video Of The Incident:

The driver jumped from the dumper to save his life. Officials rushed to the spot after receiving information. Forturnately, no injuries were reported. Due to the incident, traffic movement was disrupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer road.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Hyundai i20 Used In Explosion Was Kept Inside Al-Falah Medical College Campus For 11 Days | New Details Emerge
Delhi Car Blast: Hyundai i20 Used In Explosion Was Kept Inside Al-Falah Medical College Campus For 11 Days | New Details Emerge
Centre Sanctions 1,000 Electric Buses For Pune Under PM E-DRIVE Scheme To Strengthen Public Transport And Reduce Pollution
Centre Sanctions 1,000 Electric Buses For Pune Under PM E-DRIVE Scheme To Strengthen Public Transport And Reduce Pollution
SEBI & IEPFA Jointly Organise Camp In Punjab To Help Investors Reclaim Unpaid Dividends & Unclaimed Shares
SEBI & IEPFA Jointly Organise Camp In Punjab To Help Investors Reclaim Unpaid Dividends & Unclaimed Shares
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal
'Turn New York City Into Mumbai': US Real Estate Investor Barry Sternlicht Opposes NYC Mayor Mamdani's 'Rent Freeze' Proposal
Read Also
Pune: Motorcyclist Falls After Dumper’s Loud Horn Startles Him In Viman Nagar, Crushed To Death
article-image

After a lot of effort, the dumper's hydraulic was brought down, after which the traffic movement resumed properly. The incident raised questions on the safety and maintenance of equipment by the civic body.

Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses In Gwalior:

In August this year, panic gripped commuters when a major part of a busy road collapsed in Gwalior on Monday, creating a six-foot-deep pit.

The incident was reported from Gwalior's Sagar Tal Road where a sand laden dumper was navigating through the road when the vehicle's rear part got stuck in the road due to sudden collapse and the dumper tilted to one side at 45 degrees. No casualties were reported as the driver jumped off at the right time. However, if the the vehicle has overturned it could have been a big accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Districts Of Karnataka...

Delhi: Women Brawl Outside Luxury Hotel, Pull Hair And Hurl Abuses; One Gets Dragged By SUV | VIDEO

Delhi: Women Brawl Outside Luxury Hotel, Pull Hair And Hurl Abuses; One Gets Dragged By SUV | VIDEO

Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic;...

Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic;...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Hi Khallas...’ On...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Occurs Exactly When Interviewee Says ‘Bomber Ko Border Pe Hi Khallas...’ On...

West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast

West Bengal On High Alert Under Strict Surveillance Following Delhi Blast