Bizarre! Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic; Video Goes Viral

Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Dumper Gets Stuck Under Elevated Road Disrupting Traffic (Screengrab) | X/@dcchoudhary197

Jaipur: A bizarre incident took place in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, where a dumper got stuck under the elevated road on Tuesday, November 11. The incident was caught on camera, and the video surfaced online. According to reports, the rear portion of the dumper suddenly opened and got stuck under the elevated road.

The incident took place in Jaipur's Sodala area. Passers-by heard a loud noise as the rear portion of the Jaipur municipal corporation's dumper collided with the elevated road, spreading panic among the locals.

Video Of The Incident:

The driver jumped from the dumper to save his life. Officials rushed to the spot after receiving information. Forturnately, no injuries were reported. Due to the incident, traffic movement was disrupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer road.

After a lot of effort, the dumper's hydraulic was brought down, after which the traffic movement resumed properly. The incident raised questions on the safety and maintenance of equipment by the civic body.

Biker Falls, Dumper Gets Stuck After Major Part Of Road Collapses In Gwalior:

In August this year, panic gripped commuters when a major part of a busy road collapsed in Gwalior on Monday, creating a six-foot-deep pit.

The incident was reported from Gwalior's Sagar Tal Road where a sand laden dumper was navigating through the road when the vehicle's rear part got stuck in the road due to sudden collapse and the dumper tilted to one side at 45 degrees. No casualties were reported as the driver jumped off at the right time. However, if the the vehicle has overturned it could have been a big accident.