Bizarre! Drunk Man Calls Police Over 250 Grams Potato Theft In UP's Hardoi; Demands Inquiry (VIDEO)

Hardoi: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man called the police late at night after his 250 grams of potatoes were stolen in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Furious over the robbery, he called the police and asked them to find his missing potatoes. The police arrived at the spot and recorded the man narrating the incident on camera and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is complaining to the police about the incident. He said that he left the potatoes at his residence after peeling them to cook. When he returned to the spot after consuming alcohol, he found the potatoes missing, prompting him to dial 112 and call the police to file a complaint.

The incident occurred in Manna Purwa in Hardoi. The video of the man is doing rounds on social media and the video is being widely shared by the internet users. The man admitted on camera that he was drunk. He said in the video that his name is Vijay Verma as the police inquired about the incident. He narrated the entire ordeal on camera and urged the police to register a case and initiate an inquiry in connection with the matter. He asked the police to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of his potatoes.

The police officer asked the man if he was drunk to which the man replied that he was drunk and drinks alcohol with his own money and does not harass any one for the money. The police officers listened to his complaint patiently, however, it was hard for them to hide their smile. They laughed as the man narrated the incident and asked which type of alcohol he had consumed?

He said, "Mere aloo gayab ho gaye..do dhai sau gram the..4 baje chholke rakkhe gaye the..socha tha kha-peeke aaunga, banaunga..kisi ne chori kar liye..yahi jaanch karni hai." (My potatoes are missing.. around 250 grams.. I had peeled and kept them at 4 o'clock.. thought I’d come back after eating and drinking and then cook them.. someone has stolen them.. this needs to be investigated)

The internet users reacted to the video and one of the users said, "He spoke the absolute truth, potatoes were stolen, he did not beat anyone, he works hard so he drinks with his own money, at least he spoke the truth, he did not act as anyone's broker or harass anyone." Another user demanded a CID and CBI inquiry in connection with the matter. He said, "CID/CBI should be deployed immediately so that potatoes can be found quickly."