Biting cold, dense fog engulfs North India on Sunday

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Representative Photo
Punjab: Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region.

Dense fog was witnessed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Among other places, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at 4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana -- the industrial hub of Punjab -- recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimums at 6, 4.6 and 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded its minimum at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded its low at 6.9 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 4.2, 5.8, 5.3 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Cold wave hits national capital

The minimum temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Sunday, three notches below the season's average, the weather office at Safdarjung said.

The relative humidity was 97 per cent and visibility at 600 metres at 8:30 am, it said.

It was a partly cloudy sky in the morning with moderate fog enveloping the city. Some places experienced cold wave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department said.

The temperature at the Ridge was three degrees Celsius while in Ayanagar, it was 3.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius.

