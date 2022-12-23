e-Paper Get App
Dense fog in North India causes train delays; 21 trains running late, check details here



ANIUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: Parts of North India including the national capital witnessed cold wave conditions with dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the second morning on the trot on Friday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, Delhiites woke up to dense fog in the morning on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and the temperature dropping to below 8 degrees Celcius in most parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Temperatures recorded all over North India

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celcius; Lodhi Road- 7.3; Gurgaon- 7.6; Ayanagar- 5.6; Ridge- 5.3; Faridabad 9.4; Ghaziabad- 8.0; Jafarpur 7.5; Najafgarh- 9.1; Noida- 8.1 Pitampura, Sports Complex, Mayur Vihar recorded a minimum temperature of 10, 10, and 8.7 degrees Celcius respectively.

For the fourth day in a row, fog engulfed Punjab's Bathinda with the visibility dropping below 10 meters on Friday morning.

However, the biting cold conditions are likely to continue in the said regions for the next two days, IMD said.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and spread thereafter." Notably, on Friday, 21 trains are reportedly running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

Details on trains running late

According to CPRO Northern Railway,

Darbhanga-New Delhi Special is running late by 3 hours;

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express by 1:45 hours;

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express by 1:30 hours;

Malda Twon-Delhi Jn. Farakka Express by 3 hours;

Barauni-New Delhi Special by 3 hours;

Anand Vihar by 3 hours;

Ayodhya-Delhi Express by 4 hours;

Rajgir-New Delhi by 3:30 hours;

Raxual-Anand Vihar Sadhbhavana by 4 hours;

Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 2 hours;

Lucknow-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours;

Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 1:30 hours;

Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar by 2:00 hours;

Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Express by 1:30 hours;

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmputra by 3 hours;

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin by 2 hours;

Ambedkar Nagar-Jammu Tawi by 1:45 hours;

Chennai-New Delhi by 2 hours; 

Amritsar-Bilaspur Express by 2:30 hours;

Dehradun-Katra Express by 1:30 hours.

Read Also
Biting cold, dense fog in north India; at least 11 injured in vehicle pile-up in UP
