 Bird Strike Forces Air India Flight AI684 To Abort Take-Off In Goa; Passengers Offered Refunds & Rescheduling
"All passengers had disembarked safely, and the aircraft went for necessary inspections following the incident. Our ground colleagues at the Dabolim airport extended all support to the guests," the Air India Spokesperson said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Representative image

New Delhi: Air India flight AI684 from Goa, Dabolim to Mumbai on Wednesday morning experienced a bird hit during its take-off run. The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off as per Standard Operating Procedures to ensure the safety of customers and crew, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Statement Of An Official Spokesperson Of Air India

Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest. Guests were also offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them," the Air India Spokesperson assured.

