Birbhum violence: Two TMC leaders attacked in separate incidents in West Bengal day after fire arson

A day after eight eight houses in the area being attacked and set on fire, resulting in eight deaths, including that of women and children, two Trinamool Congress leaders were attacked on Wednesday night.

According to a report by India Today, a newly elected councilor of Hooghly's Tarakeswar, Roopa Sarkar, was allegedly rammed by a car. She has been taken to a hospital where her condition has been declared as critical. The incident took place on Wednesday night.



In another incident, a local TMC leader was shot at in West Bengal's Nadia on Wednesday night. According to local sources, the victim has been identified as Sahadev Mandal, a local TMC leader and husband of panchayat member of Bogula Gram Panchayat No 2, Anima Mandal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today visit a village in Birbhum where eight people were burnt alive by a mob. The BJP has accused the CM of presiding over a complete collapse of law and order in the state.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the Birbhum arson and urged the people of Bengal to “never forgive the perpetrators” and “those who encourage such criminals” in a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool dispensation that is being accused of harbouring the miscreants.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in West Bengal’s Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official, provoking calls by the opposition BJP for imposition of the President’s rule.

Altogether 11 people have been arrested so far, and the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the incident, state police chief Manoj Malviya said.

ALSO READ Birbhum Violence: CM Mamata Banerjee to visit village where 8 persons were burnt alive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:32 AM IST