Birbhum violence: CBI records statement of injured people in Bogtui

Kolkata: The CBI and forensic team once again reached the spot at Bogtui village and spoke with the injured people admitted in the hospital and also with the arrested people.

According to the CBI officials they have recorded the statements of the injured people and are trying to match them with other locals.

“We also brought arrested people including Anarul Hussain in our temporary camps and have quizzed them,” said the CBI officials.

The CBI officials were once again seen conducting 3D scanning of the area.

Meanwhile, local iron weapons mainly used for agricultural activities were found at the residence of Sonu Seikh, whose house was set on fire.

Speculations started that the women and the children were beaten with the local weapons before the house was set on fire.

According to a local person, Mihilal Seikh, who also lost some of his family members, said that the iron weapons were not only used to break the gate but were also used to beat up the women and children before setting them on fire.

“I have heard the women and the children shouting for help. The victims were first brutally beaten and then set ablaze and the weapons found today prove it,” claimed Seikh.

However, after the requests sent by the CBI officials, 35 CRPF are sent as the security for the CBI officers to probe the case.

On Sunday a letter was also floated where the deceased TMC block president Bhadu Seikh sought security from Rampurhat SDPO on last year June 18 after his elder brother was murdered.

According to a few local people, despite the request the SDPO didn’t take any action to provide security.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that if CBI checks Anarul Hussain's mobile then other culprits including TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal's involvement in this incident will also be clear.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:46 PM IST