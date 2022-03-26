Birbhum violence: 15-member CBI team arrives at scene of crime to investigate

A 15-member CBI team, led by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Akhilesh Singh, on Saturday reached Rampurhat village in West Bengal to probe the Birbhum violence that left eight people dead late on Monday evening. The team also included Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts from New Delhi according to news agency ANI.

On Friday, the CBI took over the probe into the killings at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, hours after a Calcutta High Court directive.

“A team comprising senior CBI officials and forensic experts has been dispatched to examine the scene of crime,” said an agency official.

DESCRIBING THE killing of eight people, including women and children, following a local TMC leader’s murder in Birbhum this week as an “undisputed shocking incident” that “has shaken the conscience of society”, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the incident and submit a preliminary report during the next hearing on April 7.

The court also directed the West Bengal government “to extend full cooperation to CBI in carrying out the further investigation”. It ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state to stop its probe and hand over not only “the case papers but also the accused and suspects who were arrested in the matter and in custody” to the central agency.

Hindustan Times reported that according to officials familiar with the matter, the case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 326 (attack dangerous weapons), 435 (damage to property by fire), 436 (destroy a house by fire) and 449 (house-trespass to commit a crime), among others, of Indian Penal Code.

On Monday night, eight people were charred to death and nearly a dozen houses set ablaze at Bogtui village in Birbhum’s Rampurhat block, allegedly in retaliation for the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The SIT has so far arrested 23 people, including the TMC’s Rampurhat I block president Anarul Hossain, in the case.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the village on Thursday and announced compensation for the kin of those killed.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:12 PM IST