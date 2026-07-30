 Birbhum Police Recover ₹28.5 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold From Former Bus Driver's House
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Birbhum Police Recover ₹28.5 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold From Former Bus Driver's House

West Bengal Police recovered Rs 28.5 crore cash and 15 kg gold biscuits from the residence of Minar Mondal in Birbhum district. The former government bus driver, who later entered the stone business, was arrested on Thursday. Police are probing his alleged links with businessman Tulu Mondal, who is currently absconding.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Birbhum Police Recover ₹28.5 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold From Former Bus Driver's House
Birbhum Police Recover ₹28.5 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold From Former Bus Driver's House | ANI

Kolkata: The total amount of cash which was found in Bengal’s Birbhum district went upto Rs. 28. 5 crores. Police had seized the cash amount along with 15 kg of gold from the residence of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver who later entered the stone business.

According to police sources, the estimated price of the gold biscuits will be at least Rs. 21.5 crore.

After seizing the house, police have arrested Minar Mondal on Thursday and are investigating his alleged links to businessman Tulu Mondal, who has been associated with the stone quarrying business in Birbhum.

Police are also looking for Tulu Mondal who is absconding.

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Though Minar Mondal has not commented so far on the cash and gold recovery, his son has claimed the family did not know of the fortune hidden inside their home.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier mentioned that the new state government will have ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption and also that stern action will be taken against corruption.

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