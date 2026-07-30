Birbhum Police Recover ₹28.5 Crore Cash, 15 Kg Gold From Former Bus Driver's House | ANI

Kolkata: The total amount of cash which was found in Bengal’s Birbhum district went upto Rs. 28. 5 crores. Police had seized the cash amount along with 15 kg of gold from the residence of Minar Mondal, a former government bus driver who later entered the stone business.

According to police sources, the estimated price of the gold biscuits will be at least Rs. 21.5 crore.

Suri, West Bengal: Birbhum District Police conduct search operations at the Suri and Deucha residences of stone trader Tulu Mondal. The searches come a day after ₹28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold were recovered from the Deucha residence of Minar Mondal, a relative of Tulu… pic.twitter.com/ndRRLP5WEd — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

After seizing the house, police have arrested Minar Mondal on Thursday and are investigating his alleged links to businessman Tulu Mondal, who has been associated with the stone quarrying business in Birbhum.

Police are also looking for Tulu Mondal who is absconding.

Though Minar Mondal has not commented so far on the cash and gold recovery, his son has claimed the family did not know of the fortune hidden inside their home.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier mentioned that the new state government will have ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption and also that stern action will be taken against corruption.