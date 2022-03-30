Birbhum killings: BJP fact-finding committee submits report to party chief JP Nadda

Kolkata: The fact-finding committee of BJP submitted a detailed report of the Rampurhat incident to party’s national president JP Nadda.

According to BJP sources, the party president thanked the Calcutta High Court for entrusting the Central Forensic Laboratory to collect samples and evidence from the scene of mass carnage.

“Nadda also thanked the Calcutta High Court for entrusting the District Judge to install CCTV at the scene of offence and to protect the scene of offence and for ordering a CBI Inquiry into the entire incident, which was one of the fact-finding team’s demands,” said the party sources.

The party sources also added that the fact-finding committee has demanded the arrest of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal.

“Under Trinamool Congress leadership, Mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. The law-abiding citizens of West Bengal have lost faith in the Government and the mode of governance by the TMC as officers themselves have become cogs in the TMC hierarchy,” read the part of the letter.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the fact-finding committee has tried to give the ‘truth’ in the best possible way to the party’s national president.

“In Bengal, the law and order situation has been completely destroyed. Central intervention is needed in order to save the people of Bengal. We have conveyed the same to JP Nadda,” said Majumdar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP for their report and said that the report might ‘influence’ the probe.

“The BJP through their political vendetta is trying to arrest people in our state. The CBI probe is not yet over and they have given a report mentioning some names. Such reports can influence the probe. BJP should not do such a thing,” said Mamata at Darjeeling.

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led central government, Mamata said that the Prime Minister should immediately intervene and provide free education of the students who had returned from Ukraine.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:04 PM IST