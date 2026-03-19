 Bike-Borne Assailants Gun Down 31-Year-Old Property Dealer In Chandigarh - VIDEO
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HomeIndiaBike-Borne Assailants Gun Down 31-Year-Old Property Dealer In Chandigarh - VIDEO

Bike-Borne Assailants Gun Down 31-Year-Old Property Dealer In Chandigarh - VIDEO

A 31-year-old property dealer was shot dead by bike-borne attackers outside a gym in Chandigarh. CCTV shows him being fired upon while leaving in his car. He suffered multiple bullet injuries and died en route to hospital. Police are probing the case, while an unverified gangster claim has surfaced. Another firing was reported a day earlier.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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A 31-year-old property dealer, Charanpreet Singh, was shot dead outside a gym in Chandigarh on Wednesday after two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

CCTV footage shows Singh leaving the gym in his Scorpio when the attackers intercepted him. One of them fired multiple rounds, reportedly around eight, hitting him several times as he attempted to flee. He eventually collapsed in the driver’s seat.

Singh was rushed to PGI Hospital in critical condition but reportedly died before arrival due to heavy blood loss. The attackers, who were wearing helmets, remain unidentified, and police are analysing CCTV footage to track them.

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An unverified social media post later surfaced, allegedly from gangster Lucky Patial, claiming responsibility and accusing Singh of sharing information with rival gangs.

This marks the second firing incident in the city within 24 hours. A day earlier, a student leader was targeted near Panjab University but escaped without injuries.

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