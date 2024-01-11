Bikaner Camel Festival: Heritage Walks To Thrilling Camel Races, Here's What's In Store For Rajasthan's Spectacular Celebration

Rajasthan: State Gears Up For Spectacular 3-Day Camel Festival In Bikaner | Rajasthan Tourism

The world-famous three-day Camel Festival dedicated to the ship of the desert, will start in Bikaner on Friday. The theme of the festival this year is ‘Icons of Bikaner’ to especially promote the art and craftsmanship of the local people.

2024 is the International Year of the Camel

The United Nations has declared the year 2024 as the International Year of the Camel. Keeping this in mind, the Tourism Department is organizing the International Camel Festival this year more grandly and spectacularly than ever.

The Tourism Department and Bikaner District Administration have completed all their preparations for this event. Various cultural programs and competitions will be organized during the festival. Also, world-renowned artists will give spectacular presentations of various arts.

As per the officials, extensive arrangements have been made by the Tourism Department and District Administration for this event. So that the tourists attending the festival return with pleasant and unforgettable memories.

The events organised

The festival will start at 9 am with a heritage walk from Rampuriya Haveli to Bikaji Ki Tekri. Rangoli, Mehndi and drawing competitions, various competitions including camel dance, camel fur cutting, camel makeup, camel race and rural sports, various competitions including tug of war, wrestling, kabaddi, kho-kho, women's matka race, dune race (between Indian and foreign tourists) will be organized in the desert.

Bikaner Carnival, contemporary art, music and local cuisine will be major attractions in the fusion show, classical music, classical dance, art exhibition and turban tying competition will be organized for the local tourists.