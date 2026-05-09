Bihar's Newly Appointed Health Minister Nishant Kumar Trolled After Thanking Voters For JDU’s '1925 Victory'; Video Goes Viral

A video of Bihar’s newly appointed Health Minister Nishant Kumar has gone viral on social media after he mistakenly referred to the “1925 Bihar elections” while thanking voters during a media interaction following the NDA cabinet expansion.

Nishant Kumar, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a former software engineer, was inducted into the Bihar cabinet on May 7, 2026, after the NDA’s strong performance in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Viral Clip Sparks Online Frenzy

The now-viral clip, shared by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, shows Nishant Kumar speaking to NDTV shortly after taking oath as minister. During the interaction, he thanked Bihar voters but accidentally said, “First of all, I would like to thank the people of Bihar very much... They made JDU win 200 seats in the 1925 Bihar elections... I thank them very much.”

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He then continued speaking about working under the guidance of his father, Nitish Kumar.

The statement was widely viewed as a slip of the tongue, with Nishant Kumar apparently intending to refer to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. However, the mention of “1925” immediately caught the attention of social media users, since it predates India’s independence and even the existence of the Janata Dal (United).

Opposition Targets NDA Over ‘Gaffe’

The clip quickly became political ammunition for opposition leaders and supporters, particularly from Congress and RJD, who mocked the appointment and questioned Nishant Kumar’s preparedness for handling the crucial health portfolio.

Supriya Shrinate sarcastically shared the video online, intensifying the trolling around the minister’s statement.

Critics also linked the viral moment to previous awkward incidents involving Nishant Kumar, including reports of him allegedly sitting in the wrong chair during the swearing-in ceremony.

Tehseen Poonawalla also criticised NDA's decision to appoint Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar as Bihar Health Minister, calling it reckless nepotism given his lack of experience and Bihar's struggling healthcare system.

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Memes, ‘Time Travel’ Jokes Flood Social Media

Social media platforms were flooded with memes and sarcastic reactions after the clip surfaced online.

Users jokingly referred to Nishant Kumar as a “time traveller,” while others mocked the statement with comments like

“Bihar Health Minister will now distribute medicines from 1925.”

“He himself needs treatment first.”

“God save Bihar’s patients.”

Despite the backlash and trolling, there has been no official clarification or response from Nishant Kumar or the JDU regarding the viral remark.