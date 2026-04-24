Bihar's New NDA Govt Passes Floor Test, CM Counters “Lalu Pathshala” Allegation | ANI

Patna: Bihar`s new NDA government on Friday passed the floor test in the assembly by a voice vote even as chief minister Samrat Choudhary countered RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav`s allegation that he was product of “Lalu Pathshala”.

Speaker Prem Kumar congratulated the new government on winning the confidence motion in the house.

Samrat started his political career in late 1990s as he was appointed a minister in the RJD government led by the then chief minister Rabri Devi in 1999.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of confidence moved by Samrat in the assembly, CM, while launching his scathing attack on Tejashwi for his “Lalu Pathshala” allegation, asserted that power was no one's personal fiefdom.

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“No one comes here straight out of a classroom. In fact, I would say that had Lalu Ji not jailed me, I would not have joined politics and would have also not become chief minister. Lalu Ji forcibly imprisoned 22 members of my family. Later, at the Miller School grounds, Lalu Ji publicly apologised, admitting that he had made a mistake,” CM contended. "I do not deny that it was Nitish Kumar's wish that I should become the chief minister of Bihar," he added.

He said that the NDA had been in power in Bihar for 20 years, giving priority to the welfare of farmers and women, and also worked tirelessly to establish good governance. "Our leader, Nitish Kumar, envisions a prosperous Bihar,” he noted.

He contended that the office of chief minister was a blessing bestowed on him by 14 crore people of Bihar and that was the reason he was sitting in the house as a CM.

“Look, whenever you launch a personal attack, you must be prepared to face a personal retort. I have worked with Lalu Prasad Ji as well, it was Lalu Ji who, in fact, was the first to bow down before the Sangh,” he remarked.

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He also asserted that the entire NDA was united and the opposition should not be confused and misled by speculations, conjectures and narratives from a section of the media. He also asserted that there would be no compromise on the 'triple Cs' - corruption, crime, and communism.

Earlier, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav claimed that there would have been absolutely no need for this special session of the assembly had the BJP simply decided beforehand that the chief minister would be one of their own. “During the elections, these very people had raised the slogan - ‘2025 se 2030, Phir se Nitish" - but BJP sought to finish off Nitish politically."