Bihar: Jilted lover shoots dead Patna girl in broad daylight, chilling video surfaces

Reportedly, the class 9 girl (aged around 16) was on her way back home from coaching class while the incident occurred.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Patna, Bihar: The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in the Indrapuri area of Patna's Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.

Patna Police said that the shooting that took place on Wednesday is connected to a love affair. The girl who was shot in the neck and was earlier reported of undergoing treatment in a private hospital. However, Mirror Now reported that the girl is no more.

The CCTV footage shows a man, who had been stalking the class 9 girl, taking out a gun from his bag and attacking her. He then escapes the spot. According to TV reports, the incident occurred while the girl was returning home after attending her tuition class.

