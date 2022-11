Bihar: Under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda; no clarity on how many buried under debris | ANI

An under-construction bridge collapses in the Bena police station area in Nalanda.

As per the information shared by BDO Laxman Kumar, the construction of a four-lane overbridge was ongoing and there is no clarity on how many are buried under debris.

Construction of a four-lane overbridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris: BDO Laxman Kumar pic.twitter.com/0jWYsAC4Gr — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022