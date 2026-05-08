Bihar Transport Department Bans Caste-Based Stickers On Vehicles, Issues One-Month Ultimatum With Fines Up To ₹2,000 | AI

Patna: Bihar transport department has directed all vehicle owners to remove caste-related words, phrases, or stickers from their vehicles within one month.

The department has issued a strict order in this regard.

₹2,000 fine after grace period under Motor Vehicles Act

Those who fail to comply after the grace period may be fined up to Rs 2,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The department has set the first week of June as the deadline for vehicle owners to voluntarily remove such inscriptions. Once this period expires, traffic police will launch a state-wide enforcement campaign with intensive vehicle checks.

Fines: ₹500 under Sec 177 or ₹2,000 under Sec 179

Violators face fines of Rs 500 under Section 177 and up to Rs 2,000 under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

State transport department has directed all vehicle owners to comply with the order without any delay if they want to avoid legal consequences. It is a widespread practice across India to display caste-related text or stickers on vehicles, and Bihar's move is part of a broader effort to discourage such displays on public roads.

District Transport Officers directed to ensure compliance

District Transport Officers (DTOs) across the state have been directed to implement the order. The State Transport Commissioner has asked all DTOs to ensure compliance within their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Bihar has also started a sweeping upgrade to its traffic infrastructure. The state is set to deploy an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) across 500 to 700 key intersections and accident-prone corridors, in a move aimed at strengthening enforcement and reducing road fatalities.

Real-time analytics for red-light jumping, speeding, wrong-side driving, helmets

The Bihar state cabinet has approved the deployment of an AI-powered traffic management system, with cameras to be installed at critical intersections in major cities including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga. These cameras will use real-time video analytics to identify violations such as red-light jumping, speeding, wrong-side driving, and failure to wear helmets. As many as 42 companies from India and abroad have shown their interest in Bihar's ITMS project. In addition to traffic enforcement, the system is expected to incorporate facial recognition, enabling authorities to track repeat offenders and help law enforcement agencies identify individuals linked to criminal activities.

More than 1,000 cameras are planned for the initial phase, all integrated with a centralised state command centre for continuous monitoring. Violations will trigger automated e-challans, ensuring swift enforcement.