Bihar To Withdraw FIRs Against NEET-UG Protesters, Assures No Future Action In Cases Before July 26 | X

Patna: Bihar government on Monday announced that it will withdraw all cases filed against students in connection with the NEET-UG protests, assuring that no further action will be taken against them.

According to a statement issued by the state's Home Department, “No adverse legal action/retaliatory- shall be taken by the government against any individual participating in the protests before 6 p.m. on July 26, across the entire state. Also the legal process for withdrawal of all existing FIRs, criminal complaints or showcause notices against individuals, on account of their participation in the said protests before 6 p.m. on July 26, will be initiated immediately.”

🚨STATEMENT



A big relief to students and protesters in Bihar, hours after our latest Press Conference declaring possible Delhi protests if guarantees not honoured!@Cockroachisback pic.twitter.com/ANTGjZjnHK — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026

Furthermore, all persons arrested/detained in connection with cases registered before 6 p.m. shall be released immediately. In all these cases registered before 6 p.m. on July 26, no action, directly or indirectly, will be taken against such individuals in the future as well,” it added.

Large-scale protests erupted across several parts of Bihar after the Delhi Police used lathis to disperse demonstrators near Jantar Mantar on July 20. Bihar Police arrested 355 people and sent them to jail following widespread violence and protests across the state in connection with the Bihar bandh held on Saturday.

The Bihar government has announced that it will not take any punitive or retaliatory legal action against individuals involved in protests anywhere in Bihar prior to 6:00 PM on July 26.



It will also initiate the withdrawal of all FIRs, criminal complaints and show-cause notices… pic.twitter.com/CJ8oQcRcdA — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

According to a statement issued by Bihar police headquarters on Monday, 694 people were detained across the state. Following verification, 339 minors and students were released, while 355 individuals allegedly involved in violent incidents were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.