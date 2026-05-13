Bihar To Introduce Education System Based On Indian Culture, Heritage & Nationalism | Representational Image

Patna: Bihar education minister and BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari on Tuesday asserted that Indian culture was not that of Akbar but that of Ram and Krishna.

Speaking on the state's education system, Tiwari declared that the education department would now reflect glimpses of Indian culture, heritage, and nationalism. “An education system that reflects Indian traditions, cultural values, and national consciousness will be developed,” he remarked. Bihar's new education system will move forward in alignment with this cultural ethos and Indian tradition, he added.

Minister affirmed that Bihar would not only focus on development but also work on strengthening its cultural identity. He stated that efforts would be made for giving prominence to Indian history, traditions, and cultural values within the education department. It is imperative to connect future generations with their own civilization and culture, he noted, and laid stress on social harmony. He stated that society would be guided forward with the message: "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian—we are all brothers." The government's objective is to strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood within society, he added.

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Tiwari stated that the new education policy in Bihar would be implemented with a nationalist mindset. He affirmed that the new education policy would be vigorously advanced, accompanied by the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram." Nobody should harbour any confusion or skepticism regarding this matter, he added.