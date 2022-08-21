e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Stones pelted at Nitish Kumar's convoy; CM was not present at the time of incident

In March too, Kumar was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

Days after taking oath as chief minister of Bihar, stones were pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar on Sunday. However, during the incident the CM was not present in the convoy. According to a report, the incident took place in Sohgi village of Gaurichak police station in Patna district where some unidentified people pelted stones at his convoy.

In March too, Kumar was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. The CM was on a private visit to the city for two days.

CM Nitish Kumar was offering floral tribute to a statue when a person rushing from behind punched him on the face. Although, the CM did not feel it. The person was then taken into custody for questioning. The accused was mentally deranged.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively, amid the buzz that its leader Nitish Kumar could emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar snapping his party's ties with the BJP and joining hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial choice to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The national executive is a key organisational body of the JD(U). The national council is a broader body that includes all members of the executive. Kumar has often dismissed the view about his possible projection as the prime ministerial candidate.

article-image

