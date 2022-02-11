Bihar speaker, senior BJP MLA question CM Nitish Kumar on good governance and prohibition

PATNA: Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar is facing bitter attack from the leaders of BJP than the opposition RJD. Speaker of Bihar legislative assembly and senior BJP leader,Vijay Kumar Singh, dismissed the claim of chief minister on good governance, rule of law and prohibition and claimed they were false as corruption was rampant.

Nitish Mishra, another senior BJP leader and former cabinet colleague of Nitish Kumar on Friday announced he would launch dharna(sit in) at Jhanjharpur,his assembly constituency on February 23Talking to the Free Press Journal, Nitish who is also vice_ president of the BJP said he had requested the chief secretary, Amir Subhani and his predecessor, Tripurari Sharam for measures to remove waterlogging in his cinstitutency's Kaithankya railway crossing several times. "I met the district magistrate of Madhubani many a times, but he remained indifferent. The Railways completed their part of job by constructing sub_ esy in 2020,but DM has totally ignored my repeated requests". He is son of three times chief minister, Jagannath Mishra. The severest criticism of the chief minister came at Lakhisarai,125 kms from here on Thursday evening, when speaker and local BJP MLA, Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged corrupt police officers who were charged with being in league with sand and liquor mafia have been given field postings.

He even accused the district SP with encouraging violation of prohibition by entering into deal with 100 liquor traders and alleged SP was fooling the government by nabbing five and allow 100.Sinha,who is also a former minister said there was no rule of law. Innocents are being arrested and cited the case of one of the BJP workers, Gautam Mahto who was sent to jail as he refused to pay Rs 50000 as bribe demanded by the officer in charge who forced him to sign on blank paper and snatched his mobile too.Sinha alleged organiser and the leader who had organised a vulgar entertainment programme was spared and the police arrested two viewers, both booth level party workers."

Where is rule of law, when innocents are jailed and criminals given freehand", Speaker said directly referring to the claim of Nitish Kumar that his government was for no tolerance to crime and corruption. Speaker regretted morale of the criminals was going higher. Last week,state BJP president, Sanjay Jaiswal too had issued statements on alleged failure of prohibition and deteriorating law and order.A former union minister and BJP MP, Rajiv Pratap Rudy,has alleged the state government failed in using the central government grants for different projects.

BJP has 74 MLAs and JDU 43 in Bihar assembly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:06 PM IST