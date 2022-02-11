Bihar: Everything not well in RJD, Tej Pratap walks off stage in middle of Tejashwi Yadav’s speech

Speculation of a rift in the RJD started doing the rounds again on Thursday when Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap walked off the stage at an event in Patna while his younger brother and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi was giving a speech.



The incident took place in front of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and senior leaders at the party’s national executive meeting. Lalu was sharing the stage with his two sons. However, no sooner did Tejashwi start speaking that Tej Pratap got up and left the stage.

According to sources present at the meeting, Lalu Prasad Yadav looked taken aback to see Tej Pratap walking off the stage.

This seeming snub by Tej Pratap has once again fuelled talk of an estrangement between the two brothers.

There have been reports of tensions between the two brothers for some time now, particularly with regards to who will be the next national president of the RJD.

While it is clear that both aspire to head the party, there have been indications that Lalu Prasad Yadav will hand over the reins to younger son Tejashwi. This has reportedly set Tej Pratap at odds with his brother.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:14 AM IST