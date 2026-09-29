Bihar Shocker: Woman Allegedly Brutally Sexually Assaulted At Begusarai Hotel, Accused Records And Circulates Video Online | X

Patna: In yet another incident exposing chinks in the safety of girls and women in Bihar, a young woman was allegedly brutally assaulted and raped at a hotel under Town police station limits in Begusarai.

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The accused allegedly recorded a video of the incident and later circulated it on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the morning of September 27, while an FIR was registered late on September 28 following a complaint by the victim.

The victim said that a youth on a motorcycle took her to the hotel soon after he left her house. She said that the youth allegedly handed her over to another man. Subsequently, the man, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Damodarpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits, took her to a hotel room and locked the door.

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The victim alleged that Rohit brutally assaulted her inside the room, beating her with shoes and slippers, and kicking and punching her. In the viral video, the woman can be seen pleading with the accused to spare her, but he continued assaulting her.

The victim alleged that she was raped after being assaulted. She further claimed that the accused recorded a video of her while she was being undressed and later circulated it on social media. The footage purportedly shows the accused assaulting the woman in front of a mobile phone camera. The phone was allegedly placed at a spot inside the room to record the entire incident. Later, an FIR was finally registered at the Town police station late on September 28 after much of the victim`s persuasion, sources claimed.

Town police station SHO Himanshu Shekhar said an incident of assault on a woman at a hotel had come to light and that the police had also taken cognisance of the video related to the incident. An FIR has been registered against one accused, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Several videos showing ruffians assaulting girls, emanating from Bihar`s various districts, went viral on social media.