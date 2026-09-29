RPSF Personnel Save Woman After She Falls Under Moving Prayagraj Express; CCTV Footage Viral | X

A potentially fatal accident at Prayagraj Junction was averted after three Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel sprang into action and rescued a woman who had fallen beneath a moving train.

The incident occurred on Platform 1 at Prayagraj Junction while the Prayagraj Express was pulling out of the station. The woman reportedly attempted to get off the moving train but lost her balance and fell onto the platform, ending up trapped underneath the train.

RPSF personnel pull emergency chain, stop train

As the situation unfolded, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mahesh Kumar Haritwal, along with constables Pravesh Kumar and Basant from the RPSF's 2nd Battalion, immediately responded.

The personnel first activated the emergency chain, bringing the moving train to a halt. They then approached the woman, who was stuck underneath the train, and carefully pulled her out of danger.

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The rescue operation was completed in around five minutes, preventing what could have resulted in a major tragedy.

CCTV captures dramatic rescue at Prayagraj junction

The entire incident was recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The footage shows the RPSF personnel responding swiftly after noticing the passenger in danger and working to get her out safely.

Their quick intervention helped ensure that the woman was rescued without the incident turning into a fatal railway accident.

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Rescue conducted under operation Jeevan Raksha

The rescue was carried out as part of the RPSF's Operation Jeevan Raksha, an initiative focused on protecting passengers and responding to emergencies at railway stations and around trains.

After being brought to safety, the woman thanked the RPSF personnel for their courage and prompt response during the emergency.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of attempting to board or de-board a moving train and the importance of following railway safety protocols while travelling.