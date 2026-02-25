 Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Bride Shot Dead By Jilted Lover During 'Jaimala' Ceremony In Buxar
Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Bride Shot Dead By Jilted Lover During 'Jaimala' Ceremony In Buxar

A wedding in Buxar, Bihar, turned tragic after a bride was allegedly shot in the stomach by a jilted lover during the varmala ceremony. The shocking incident, captured on video, shows chaos erupting as guests flee in panic. The bride was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

A wedding celebration in Bihar’s Buxar district turned into a scene of horror after a bride was allegedly shot in the stomach by a jilted lover during the varmala ceremony. The shocking incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The injured bride was rushed to a nearby hospital. Given her critical condition, doctors administered initial treatment but later in the day, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the firing took place around 11 pm on Tuesday. Raids are underway to arrest the accused.

Shooting Caught on Camera

The incident occurred on a decorated wedding stage where the bride and groom were standing for the jaimala ritual. The bride, dressed in traditional red attire, was beside her husband-to-be when a young man from the crowd allegedly approached the stage.

As a relative performed a ritual applying vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then moved toward the bride, the jilted lover reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot the bride at close range.

The bride collapsed immediately, bleeding profusely. Panic gripped the venue as guests screamed and ran for safety, triggering chaos at the ceremony.

Bride Critical, Referred to Higher Centre

The injured bride was rushed to a nearby hospital. Given her critical condition, doctors administered initial treatment before referring her to a higher medical facility for advanced care.

Wedding rituals were halted midway, and family members were seen sobbing inconsolably following the attack.

Accused Identified, Parents Detained

According to report published in NDTV, Locals suspect the crime may be linked to a previous love affair. The accused, identified as Deenbandhu, is currently absconding.

article-image

Additional Station House Officer Chandan Kumar said the accused had previously been jailed in a liquor-related case. Police have detained his parents for questioning and are conducting raids to secure his arrest.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are examining the viral video as part of the investigation. Security has been tightened in the area, and police say further legal action will follow once the accused is apprehended.

