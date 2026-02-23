Bihar Fire Services IG Sunil Kumar Nayak Arrested By Andhra Pradesh Police Over 2021 Custodial Case | Representational Image

Patna: A team from Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested senior IPS officer and Inspector General (IG) of Bihar Fire Services, Sunil Kumar Nayak under Shastri Nagar police station area in Patna.

Before his arrest, police officials from Andhra Pradesh conducted a raid at his official residence and also seized some documents. They questioned the IPS officerfor several hours in connection with a case from Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Police team reached Patna to arrest him after his bail was later cancelled. Heavy security arrangements were made around his residence during the raid. Senior officers, including the Central SP and Secretariat SDPO-2, along with local police forces, were deployed in the area. After his arrest, Andhra Pradesh police will produce him before a court in Patna and pray for his transit remand.

About The Case

The case is linked to an incident in 2021 in Narsapuram of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. At that time, former MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was arrested.

During Raju’s arrest, Nayak was serving in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh. It was alleged that the MP was arrested under Nayak’s instructions and was also subjected to physical assault while in custody.

Later, Raju filed a complaint accusing the then CID deputy inspector general M Sunil Nayak of custodial torture. After receiving the complaint, Andhra Pradesh Police reportedly asked Nayak to appear and record his statement several times but he did not respond to the summons.

According to reports, a case was registered against Nayak following a court order.

Sunil Kumar Nayak is a 2005-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre. He went on deputation to Andhra Pradesh in 2019 and served there for three years. In 2024, after the formation of a new government in the state, he returned to Bihar and is currently serving as IG of Bihar Fire Services.