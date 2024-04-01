Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Commits Suicide After Being Scolded By Family Members In Begusarai

My Son Would Have Been Saved If PG Owner Installed Anti-Suicide' Device: NEET Aspirant's Father | Representative image

Begusarai: In a tragic and shocking incident that has surfaced from Begusarai in Bihar, a school going girl student committed a suicide by hanging her self out of anguish and stress. Local media reports claimed that she took the drastic step as she lost her cool after being scolded by her mother and her grandmother over a trivial fight with her friend in her locality. The student got angry over the scolding by her mother and grandmother and committed suicide by hanging herself around her neck. The family memebrs were taken by shock after she suddenly took the drastic step. The incident took place in Mansherpur village of Ballia police station area. The deceased student has been identified as Ladli Kumari, daughter of Amarjeet Kumar Mahato, resident of Mansherpur village.

Family members of Ladli Kumar said that she had a fight with her friend who also resided in the same area. After a fight, mother and grandmother scolded Ladli Kumari. Angered by this, Ladli Kumari committed suicide by tying a scarf around her neck and hanging herself from the noose. Family members realised what had happened after they looked for her in the entire house.

As soon as the police were informed, the police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The police have taken the custody of the body and have sent it for post mortem examination. Prima Facie, police have said that it is a case of suicide whoever police are still investigating the matter as the reason for committing the suicide doesn't seem promising. All acquaintances having remote connection with the deceased and her family members are being questioned and the incident is bein thoroughly probed.