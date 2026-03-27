Bihar Shocker: HAM Spokesperson, Aide To Jitan Ram Manjhi Seen Snatching Cop’s Pistol, Firing In Air During Wedding Celebration | VIDEO

Patna: A political storm has erupted in Bihar after a viral video allegedly showed Danish Rizwan, a spokesperson of HAM and advisor to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, snatching a police officer’s service revolver and firing multiple rounds in the air during a wedding celebration.

Viral Video Shows Gunfire at Wedding

The widely circulated video shows a uniformed police officer standing nearby as Rizwan appears to grab or take the service revolver. He is then seen firing multiple shots into the air in quick succession, even as a crowd gathers around at what appears to be a wedding function.

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Police Officer Appears Passive

The visuals have raised serious concerns as the police officer present at the scene does not intervene or attempt to stop the firing. The lack of action has triggered questions over possible negligence or complicity.

Following the outrage, Rizwan rejected the authenticity of the video, claiming it is an AI-generated deepfake intended to tarnish his image. He has also said that he planned to file an FIR against opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, for sharing the clip.

RJD Targets BJP-Led NDA Over Law and Order

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) escalated the attack by posting the video on its official X handle, questioning law and order in Bihar and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party alleged the incident reflects “goonda raj” under the NDA government.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, there has been no official statement from Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi or the ruling alliance regarding the controversy.