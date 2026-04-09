Bihar: 'Sattu' Vendor, Pickup Driver Killed In Daylight Market Lynching Over Parking Dispute In Araria | Representational Image

Patna: In broad daylight, a “sattu” (roasted gram flour) vendor on Thursday publicly hacked a pick-up driver to death over a parking dispute in Forbesganj in Araria district, as a mob infuriated over the shocking incident also lynched the vendor.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at the local vegetable market in Forbesganj, where a dispute arose between the pickup driver and the “sattu” vendor over the parking of the vehicle. During the altercation, the vendor severed the driver's neck with a sharp knife, leaving him dead. The blow to the victim's neck was so forceful that his head was nearly severed from his torso.

Later, outraged locals started beating the accused vendor mercilessly, resulting in his death. The accused vendor died before police received the spot after receiving information about the incident. Police sent both bodies for the post-mortem examination.

The accused vendor has been identified as Rahul Chauhan. An eerie silence has descended upon the entire region following the incident.