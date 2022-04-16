Bihar: Santosh Kumar Suman to be next president of Hindustani Awam Morcha, announces party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday announced that his son Santosh Kumar Suman will be the next president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Jitan Ram Manjhi is also the former chief minister of Bihar. Founded by Manjhi, HAM is an Indian political party having presence in Bihar. HAM(S) got new symbol wok in Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

"We had a meeting 4 months ago in Delhi, where it was decided that Santosh Kumar Suman should be the President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)," former Bihar CM and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said.

What is Hindustani Awan Morcha:

HAM was launched formally on 8 May 2015 by former Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi, who left the Janata Dal (United) along with 18 others to form the party following the 2015 Bihar political crisis. The name of the party was later changed to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S). In July 2015, the Election Commission recognised the HAM-S as a political party. The election symbol of the party is a telephone.

Manjhi's announcement comes a day after he said that Lord Ram was not a God but a mere character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to convey their thoughts.

His remarks came while addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Jamui.

Bihar | Santosh Kumar Suman (son of Jitan Ram Manjhi) will be the next president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) announces party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi



"I want to say to the people. I don't believe in Ram. Ram wasn't a God. Tulsidas-Valmiki created this character to say what they had to," he said.

Manjhi further said that the two saints created the 'kavya' and 'mahakavya' with the "character of Ram and the former chief minister reveres to the saints but not Ram.

"They created 'kavya' and 'mahakavya' with this character. It states a lot of good things and we revere that. I revere Tulsidas-Valmiki but not Ram," Manjhi said.

On September 22 last year, Manjhi had sparked a row after calling Lord Ram a historic figure who is just a character in a mythological story.

Reacting to Manjhi's remarks, RJD state unit chief Jagadanand Singh said: "I can't understand why Manjhi repeatedly makes statements on Lord Ram. We worship Lord Ram. He is the creator of the universe. Why do some people use his name to create controversy and flare up communal tension in the society?

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 06:40 PM IST