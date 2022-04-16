Bihar bypoll result: Lalu Yadav's RJD wrests Bochahan assembly seat from ruling NDA

Patna: The opposition RJD in Bihar on Saturday wrested the Bochahan assembly seat from the ruling NDA, with its candidate defeating the BJP nominee by a large margin of over 35,000 votes.

RJD candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan's death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353.

Expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), on the ticket of which Musafir Paswan had won the seat in 2020, finished a distant third with 29,671 votes.

VIP was an NDA constituent till about a month ago.

ALSO READ Maharashtra: 60 percent voting recorded in Kolhapur North assembly bypoll

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 02:13 PM IST