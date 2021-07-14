Bihar: RJD to stage protests at all blocks and district headquarters on July 18-19 against rising fuel prices

As fuel prices continue to skyrocket across the country, Rashtriya Janta Dal will be staging protests at all blocks of Bihar on July 18 and at all district headquarters on July 19. RJD's leader and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said, "We'll write to parties of Mahagathbandhan to join the protest."

the cost of petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark while that of diesel the cost per litre remains above Rs 90.

Notably, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with his party leaders was seen riding bicycles as a mark of protest on the streets of Patna on June 25. RJD workers were seen raising slogans against the fuel hike, while senior leaders were seen riding bicycles.

The protest comes as the price of diesel in many cities crossed the Rs 90 per litre-mark while cost of petrol has crossed Rs 105 mark in the metropolitan cities.

The daily rise in fuel rates in India started from June 7 after a 82-day gap amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. Petrol price, which has already crossed Rs 100 in more than half of the country, rose to Rs 107.20 a litre in Mumbai with an increase of 38 paise from the previous day price. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Diesel price also increased by 32 paise to reach Rs 97.29 per litre.