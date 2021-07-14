Fuel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day; petrol above Rs 107 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Wednesday for the second straight day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Tuesday's level of Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel Rs 89.72 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 107.20 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 97.29 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.92 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 92.81 per litre.

On Monday, oil companies had hiked the price of petrol but reduced diesel prices marginally to provide respite to the transport sector.

With the price rise over past two months, fuel rates have been revised upwards in 39 out of 74 days between May, June and July up to now to take retail rates touch new highs across the country. It had remained unchecked on 35 days.

Consumers can now expect that any further rise in fuel price is checked only if OMCs start cutting the retail price of petrol and diesel over the next few days to provide relief.

(With inputs from Agencies)