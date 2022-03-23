Bihar: RJD MLAs stage protest outside Patna Assembly over deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest outside State Assembly in Patna over the deaths of people who have been killed in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Demonstrating over the issue, RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan reached the Assembly with a black bandage on his eyes.

Alleging that the liquor ban has been banned just for show, the RJD MLA said that it is being sold in Bihar even after prohibition. "What kind of liquor ban is this?" he asked.

On Wednesday, the issue of liquor remained in the assembly even during the budget session.

Giving details on the tragic deaths due to illicit liquor consumption in Bihar, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said, "1,365 people died in the year 2018; 1,296 people died in the year 2019 and 946 people died in the year 2020, all due to consumption of illicit spurious liquor."

During this year's Holi celebration, according to an official of Bihar police, 37 persons were killed after consuming spurious liquor in the three districts of Bihar.

The maximum number of deaths took place in Bhagalpur district where so far 22 persons have died since Saturday (March 19. Besides, 12 persons lost their lives in Banka district and 3 in Madhepura.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:50 PM IST