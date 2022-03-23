Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav shuttles between Ranchi, AIIMS Delhi, airport and back

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi early this morning, was again brought back to the hospital on Wednesday and admitted to the emergency ward.

The RJD leader, who was going back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi through a special plane, was brought back to Delhi after his health condition worsened.



Lalu had reached AIIMS last evening and put in the emergency ward . Team of five doctors examined him and discharged Lalu,facing jail term in fodder scam as they found him suitable for treatment at Ranchi.



Three doctors,nine police men,two servants and Lalu's daughter,Misa Bharti, MP were arranging return of Lalu to Ranchi in the air ambulance, doctors found his blood pressure level too low and not fit for air travel



The team immediately returned to AIIMS,where Lalu Prasad health is being re-examined.



AIIMS doctors doubted the report of RIIMS medical board prepared yesterday and recommended his treatment at Ranchi.



Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:13 PM IST