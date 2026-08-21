Bihar Researchers’ Protest Enters Day 17, March To Lok Bhavan On Aug 22 | Representational Image

Patna: Researchers announced a march to Lok Bhavan on August 22 in support of their multiple demands even as their protest at Gardanibagh in Patna entered its 17th day on Thursday.

Some of the protesters are also on hunger strike to exert pressure on Bihar government to concede their demands including recruitment of assistant professors in the state`s universities in a "fair" manner. Some protesters are also on an indefinite hunger strike.

The indefinite hunger strike by them at the Gardanibagh protest site continued despite the worsening health of Kumud Patel, the state convenor of the All PhD Holders and Research Scholars of Bihar, who is leading the agitation. The protesters, however, remain firm on their demands.

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Addressing a press conference, Patel accused the state government of ignoring the demands of researchers and youths. He said the demands had been raised for a long time, but no concrete steps had been taken so far. He said the decision to intensify and expand the agitation was taken in view of the government’s alleged inaction.

One of the association’s key demands is the implementation of Table 3A of the UGC Regulation 2018 in the recruitment of assistant professors. The protesters also demand that the maximum age limit be increased to 55 years and that the recruitment of assistant professors in universities be made permanent and regular. The protesters have also demanded an effective domicile policy, an end to alleged encroachment on the autonomy of universities and colleges, and service protection or service adjustment for guest assistant professors who have been working for several years.

Meanwhile, Bihar Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti said that his party stood firmly with the demands of the protesting researchers. He claimed the recruitment process for new teachers introduced by the Bihar government contradicts UGC provisions. If a teacher or professor is to be recruited in a degree college, PhD marks should carry 30 per cent weightage in the evaluation process but this has been reduced to 11 per cent, he added.