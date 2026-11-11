Bihar: Purnia Student Arrested For Allegedly Spreading Radical Content On Pakistan-Based Handlers' Instructions

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A 23-year-old college student has been arrested in Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly spreading radical content across the country in coordination with Pakistan-based handlers, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shahid Akhtar, is a resident of Kali Prasad Yadav Tola under the Madhubani police station area in Purnia. He is a zoology student at Purnia College.

Intelligence inputs lead to arrest

According to intelligence inputs received from Andhra Pradesh, an intelligence team, with the assistance of local police, arrested Akhtar. Several videos and messages allegedly circulated to promote religious radicalisation were recovered from his mobile phone. Investigators suspect that the content was sent by handlers based in Pakistan and subsequently distributed across the country.

Police said Akhtar had allegedly been associated with a radical group since 2025 and was in contact with individuals operating from Pakistan, West Bengal, Hyderabad and other parts of India. He reportedly used the Signal application to communicate with members of the network.

Multiple social media channels uncovered

Investigators also found that Akhtar had created at least eight YouTube channels to circulate the videos after his Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked over allegedly posting objectionable content.

According to the investigation, he was also in contact with a Pakistan-based individual identified as Ali Imran, who allegedly communicated with him through WhatsApp.

Central agencies question accused

Following his arrest, officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and other intelligence agencies questioned him to investigate the suspected network.

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Purnia SSP Dr Shaurya Suman confirmed the arrest, stating that objectionable videos and messages allegedly sent by Pakistan-based handlers had been recovered from the accused's phone. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.