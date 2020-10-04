Bihar Polls 2020: Arjuna awardee Shreyasi Singh joins BJP

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, BJP roped in an international sharpshooter Shreyasi Singh in its cadre on Monday.

Shreyasi is an Arjuna awardee. She is the daughter of Digvijay Singh, a former union minister of state and Putul Devi, a former MP.

Shreyasi announced that she would contest the coming assembly elections from the traditional constituency of her parents in Jamui district.

Winner of Commonwealth games gold medal in 2018 and silver in 2014, she was placed 15th in the World Cup Trapshooting in Mexico.

Her father and grandfather were presidents of the National Rifle Association.

Digvijay Singh was one of the founders of Samta Party along with George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar after splitting from Lalu Prasad Yadav. Later, Samta Party was renamed Janata Dal and Digvijay Singh revolted against Nitish Kumar.