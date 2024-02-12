Bihar Politics: RJD MLA Chetan Anand ‘Released’ From Tejashwi Yadav's Residence After Brother's Plaint, High Alert Before Floor Test

Bihar Politics: RJD MLA ‘Released’ From Tejashwi Yadav's Residence After Brother's Plaint, High Alert Before Floor Test |

Acting on a complaint by his brother, Patna police took away an RJD MLA Chetan Anand with them from the residence of senior party leader Tejashwi Yadav where all party MLAs stayed for two days ahead of the crucial newly formed NDA government`s floor test on Monday.

RJD MLA Chetan is son of former MP Anand Mohan, known for his muscle power. Chetan`s brother Ayushman Anand had lodged a complaint at Patliputra police station, alleging that Chetan was missing since Saturday. In the complaint, Ayushman also alleged that he was unable to contact his brother Chetan, who is RJD MLA from Sheohar.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra reached the residence of Tejashwi at 5, Deshratna Marg around 2 am on Monday and took away Chetan from there. MLAs from RJD and left parties were staying in Tejashwi`s residence since Saturday in apprehension of poaching attempts by NDA. Later, Chetan reached his residence under Patliputra police station area in the state capital.

RJD MLA Chetan Anand himself denied the report of his kidnapping



After receiving massive backlash Bihar Police was forced at leave Yadav residence!



115 RJD MLA United 🔥🔥#BiharFloorTest pic.twitter.com/iOJVociVMg — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) February 11, 2024

Security Ramped Up In Bihar

On the other hand, high security has been sounded in the entire state in apprehension of clashes between workers and leaders of rival parties during or after the floor test.

In the state capital, a large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the assembly and also near offices of various parties including BJP, JD (U) and RJD. Security has also been beefed up outside the residence of Tejashwi.

Meanwhile, RJD`s chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that it was an unprecedented incident in independent India as police reached the residence of Tejashwi when the party's legislators were staying together and holding a meeting.

On deployment of police force outside Tejashwi's residence, RJD chief spokesperson Yadav said, "Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela', agar RJD kare (if the RJD is holding a meeting with its MLAs for two days) to 'character dheela'." (If BJP holds a meeting, it is 'rasleela' and if RJD holds with its MLAs, it is called 'character dheela').