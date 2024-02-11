Video: RJD MLAs Sing, Play Guitar At Tejashwi Yadav's Residence Ahead Of Bihar Trust Vote

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, currently staying at Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna, were observed on Saturday enjoying themselves by singing and playing the guitar. This comes ahead of a crucial trust vote in Bihar.

In a video circulating widely on social media, RJD lawmakers, led by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, were depicted gathered around a bonfire, singing a song. Among the RJD MLAs present were Chetan Anand, Yusuf Salahuddin, Aniruddh Kumar Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar Yadav.

In the video, RJD MLA Yusuf Salahuddin is seen playing a guitar and singing a song by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan at party leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence.

Trust vote in Bihar

As per the news agency PTI, legislators began arriving at Yadav's residence in the afternoon, where a luncheon was hosted by Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, ahead of the budget session.

Trust Vote in Bihar: JDU leader Nitish Kumar, who recently became the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time, after breaking away from the 'mahagathbandhan' and forming a new government with the BJP-led NDA, will present a motion of confidence for his government in the assembly on Monday, marking the start of the state's budget session.

The agenda for the Bihar Legislative Assembly has been finalized for the day. Proceedings will commence at 11 a.m. with an opening address by the Speaker, followed by the Governor delivering a speech in the joint session at 11:30 a.m.