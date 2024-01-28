Bihar Political Turmoil: RJD Takes Credit For Development Work Done In Mahagathbandhan Govt; JDU Hits Back |

Patna: Ahead of Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar formally staking claim to form a new government with BJP, RJD on Sunday sought to take credit for appointments of teachers, caste-based survey and other achievements by publishing advertisements in newspapers.

The full page advertisement in newspapers, published by RJD and Mahagathbandhan Parivar (Grand Alliance family), carries a photograph of deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with a broad smile.

RJD Takes Credit For Development Works

In the advertisement, Tejashwi was given full credit for the implementation of various schemes during the less than 2-year old grand alliance government. RJD sought to take full credit for giving more than 4 lakh government jobs, starting the process for appointments of lakhs of people, conducting the caste-based survey in Bihar and raising reservation quotas to 75 percent.

Tejashwi was also given the credit for according the status of state government employees to contractual teachers, laying foundation for providing quality education, improving health services, implementing ‘Bring Medal, Get Job’ scheme in sports, rolling out tourism policy, sports policy and IT policy for the first time in the state, increasing honourarium of Vikas Mitras, Tola Sevaks, Shiksha Mitras and Talimi Markaz.

Tejashwi while addressing RJD legislators on Saturday had also said that his party should go to the people by highlighting their achievements.

JDU Hits Back At RJD

JDU took swift cognisance of the act and hit back at RJD terming it as 'advertisement' politics. Party MLC Neeraj Kumar supported CM Nitish Kumar while speaking to the media and said, 'Nitish Kumar doesn't need such advertisements, his work speaks for itself.'